BURLEY — Bobcat senior Kennedee Tracy committed Thursday to play volleyball for Snow College in Utah.
Tracy’s teammates, friends, family and coach gathered to watch her sign the national letter of intent at Burley High School.
“I’m impressed that you’ve come all this way just to see me sign a piece of paper,” she said to Snow College Coach Jeff Reynolds prior to putting ink on the document.
“I just want to make sure you sign it,” Reynolds said.
Because she is 17 years old, she also slid the paper over to her father, Dave Tracy, for his signature too.
Tracy will receive a full scholarship awarded by the college, which is part academic and part athletic, Reynolds said.
“I’m very excited about this,” Tracy said. “It’s always been my dream to play college volleyball.”
Reynolds said everyone always talks about players who have heart but the bottom line is the college is looking for players who play well, too.
“She has both,” Reynolds said.
Stephanie Shirley, who has coached Tracy on the Bobcat team since she was a freshman said she “is a very coachable player, is very competitive and always gives 100 percent.”
“But she also remains very calm and encouraging to the other players,” Shirley said. “It’s hard to see her leave us. The team has been really close, like family. But it is also very exciting to see her follow her dreams.”
Shirley said Tracy helped take the team to state competitions in the last three years when the school’s team had gone to state for 15 years prior.
“She is the type of person you want to be with on and off the court,” Shirley said.
