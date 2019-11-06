BURLEY — Kick off the holidays with the 42nd annual Cassia Festival of Trees November 20-23 at the Oregon Trail Recreation District, 1750 Park Ave.
The Festival has become one of the most popular family-oriented holiday traditions in Burley. The theme for 2019’s Festival is Winter Wonderland. The Festival’s goal is to offer participants a fun-filled kaleidoscope of holiday sights, sounds and scents they won’t forget.
Be the first to view the beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and displays during the Festival of Trees’ Premier Opening Gala on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a light dinner will be served at 6:30 at the Oregon Trail Recreation District Gym, 1750 Parke Ave., Burley.
Everyone is welcome to attend this event which features dinner, music and silent tree auction. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased by calling Shabree at 208-300-0012, Alisha at 208-300-0523 or email festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com. Dress is casual.
Winter Wonderland hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A special time for seniors has been set aside from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Come and enjoy local entertainment and be sure to have your picture taken with Santa! Entry is a $1 donation or a canned food item.
Cassia Festival of Trees is an annual event that raises money to provide scholarships for students going into the healthcare field and grants to area quick response units, search and rescue organizations, and for other healthcare related needs in the community.
Tree delivery dates are available for before and after Thanksgiving. For more information about the Festival of Trees please contact Shabree at 208-300-0012, Alisha at 208-300-0523 or email festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com.
