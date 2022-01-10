Soil & Water Conservation Districts holds free workshop and luncheon

The seventh Soil Health Workshop sponsored by Soil & Water Conservation Districts will be held on Feb. 3 in Burley. It will focus on soil health with a “Boots on the Ground” theme. Keynote speakers will address ways to achieve “Balance in Your Farming Operation” and “A Systems Approach to Soil Health.”

The workshop is part of the educational goals of the Direct Seed & Cover Crop Project that Minidoka, West Cassia and East Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts have been implementing.

The workshop will include continental breakfast, a large group general session, lunch and workshop break-out sessions. The event is free of charge but you must RSVP as space is limited. You may register online at minicassiaswcd.com, register by sending an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or call 208-572-3375 to secure your spot.

