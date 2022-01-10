 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soil & Water Conservation Districts holds free workshop and luncheon

  • 0
Soil Health

A person holds root demonstrating healthy soil. 

 Courtesy East & West Cassia Soil and Water Conservation Districts

The seventh Soil Health Workshop sponsored by Soil & Water Conservation Districts will be held on Feb. 3 in Burley. It will focus on soil health with a “Boots on the Ground” theme. Keynote speakers will address ways to achieve “Balance in Your Farming Operation” and “A Systems Approach to Soil Health.”

The workshop is part of the educational goals of the Direct Seed & Cover Crop Project that Minidoka, West Cassia and East Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts have been implementing.

The workshop will include continental breakfast, a large group general session, lunch and workshop break-out sessions. The event is free of charge but you must RSVP as space is limited. You may register online at minicassiaswcd.com, register by sending an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or call 208-572-3375 to secure your spot.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News