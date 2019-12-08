BURLEY — Self-proclaimed social media activist Collin Kartchner will give a presentation on “Fighting Social Media’s Influence on Teen Mental Health” Jan. 6 at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
A parent/community dinner takes place at 5:30 p.m. and his presentation begins at 7 p.m.
Kartchner started a nationwide movement called #SavetheKids and has been on a crusade to help people both young and old to rise above the negative effects of social media & screen-addiction, while showing the world how to use it for doing good.
Using social media, Kartchner raised hundreds of thousand of dollars for hurricane victims, kids fighting cancer, and orphans in South America. In nine minutes he raised enough money to put up “You Are Beautiful” and “You Are Loved” billboards seen over 1.2 million times. Now he’s on a crusade to save teens from social media’s potential destruction to their self-esteem and mental health, and empowering parents to reconnect with their kids.
The presentation is sponsored by Mini-Cassia Pause—Suicide prevention awareness & support.
