BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office closed the Snake River between the railroad bridge west of the Burley-Heyburn Bridge and the Overland Bridge Thursday evening after power poles caught fire and power lines fell into the water.

“The lines are no longer energized,” Cassia County Sheriff Lieutenant Kevin Horak said.

The fire was reported at 7 p.m. and the Burley Fire Department was called to the scene.

Horak said the boat ramps at the River’s Edge Golf Course, Tom’s Marina and Lex Kunau Park will remain closed until Friday morning and then the sheriff’s department will put buoys in the river to direct boat traffic away from the closed area, which will allow the boat ramps to reopen.

North Burley was without power for a brief time on Thursday, but the city electrical department was able to reroute the lines and power has been restored, Horak said.

The poles were on the city of Burley’s wastewater treatment property and ran across the river to a vacant lot by BJ’s 19th Hole Sports Tavern in north Burley.

“The river will be closed for several days and possibly for a week,” Horak said.

The city will need to bring in specialized equipment to repair the lines, he said.

