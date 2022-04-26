Simply Hope asks commissioners for ARPA funds

BURLEY — A non-profit organization, Simply Hope, designed to offer support to families struggling with divorce, codependency, addiction and suicide asked the Cassia County Commissioners on Monday for a portion of the federal American Rescue Plan Funding it received.

Cassia County Clerk Joe Larsen said the county received $2.3 million last month in ARPF money and will receive a similar second payment next year.

In December, Simply Hope asked the commissioners for $500,000 to hire staff for the center and a youth-based program implemented last year called Teen Hope.

Along with support groups, the outreach also connect people with professional resources within the community.

The ARPA funds can be used for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure and other uses along with support for public health expenditures.

Simply Hope Project Director Sheri Allred said the organization would use the money to staff the Simply Hope center and Teen Hope, which currently operates solely through volunteers. They would also hire a grant writer.

In the last four weeks, there were 43 volunteers who worked 282 hours, she said.

“I support Simply Hope financially and otherwise,” community member Mike Ramsey said.

Ramsey said many of the drug problems in the community stem from issues with mental health.

“The reason we need more police officers and a jail comes from mental health issues,” he said.

Ramsey said there is not a lot of free mental health care in the community and by supporting Simply Hope and Teen Hope the county can ultimately save money.

Cassia County Commissioner Board Chairman Leonard Beck asked if the organization had also asked for money from Burley, Rupert and Minidoka County.

Allred said many people have issues finding transportation from Rupert and Minidoka County, so they can’t fully extend services to them.

The group is working on writing a transportation grant to address that issue.

Allred said they intend to visit with the Burley City Council in the next few weeks.

Beck also asked if any of the volunteers had professional credentials.

Simply Hope Administrative Director Nancy Winmill said they were asking for funding to help pay for professionals.

Allred said the center works with licensed professionals in the community and refers individuals requiring more than support to them.

Cassia County Commissioner Bob Kunau said the ARPA funding is “finite money,” and asked how they would pay for the staff in the future.

Allred said during an interview with the Times-News that the organization would hire a grant writer and they would also continue to fundraise, to cover the costs of staff in the future.

The commissioners did not make any decisions.

