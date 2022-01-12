Public Service Announcement: Child Find

RUPERT —Minidoka County School District will be holding Child Find on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the Minidoka Preschool Center located 310 10th St. in the District Service Center.

Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children from ages three to five-years-old. The screening includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing. It is very important to identify children with delays early so they will have time to build skills they will need to be successful in kindergarten.

Appointments may be made by calling the Minidoka Preschool Center at208-436-4727.

If you have a child or know a child between ages three and twenty-one who might need some additional help, please call the school nearest you for an appointment

