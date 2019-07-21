Starting a new school year can be full of both excitement and fear. For hundreds of children in Minidoka and Cassia school districts, the possibility of shoes, underwear, socks and a pair of pants may not be in their future.
A local program helps make sure schoolchildren can start their school year off right.
Children are nominated to participate in Julie’s Clothes for Kids, because their families don’t have the resources to provide basic essentials to start school: shoes, clothing and a backpack. They are able to shop with a volunteer and receive essential clothing needed for school.
Julie’s Clothes for Kids Event is seeking volunteers to help a child in need shop for back to school essentials. Each child will receive a one-on-one shopping experience to prepare them for the upcoming school year. The event details are below:
Date: Friday, August 9
Check-in Time: 6:30 a.m. (Picture I.D. is required)
Location: Walmart – 385 N. Overland Ave., Burley
Orientation: 6:45 a.m.
Shopping: 7:00 a.m. – approx. 8:30 a.m.
If you are able to participate as a volunteer, register by visiting https://bit.ly/30z8xh9. Complete all fields, including your name, address, phone, etc., and organizers will confirm your registration. Organizers as that people register as soon as possible.
Organizers say this shopping event is about the community coming together and tending to the needs of families in the Mini-Cassia area, adding that volunteers will positively impact children’s futures.
