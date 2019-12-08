RUPERT – PMT recently announced that $337,612 was approved by its Board of Directors to be paid out to the cooperative’s members. Project Mutual Telephone Inc. is a non-profit cooperative that pays dividends back to customers based on the Board’s discretion in regard to their annual net revenue. The more services used by each member, the larger their patronage check. This year’s dividend payment will be issued in December and represents a portion of patronage earned in 1995 and 2018.
“We are very proud to be able to return this money to our members. We are the only communication company in the area who pays customers back,” says PMT Board Chairman Dan Lloyd. “Paying customers patronage is a tangible way to say, ‘thanks for doing business locally’ because, without our members, we don’t exist.”
Checks will be mailed the first of December. For those members receiving dividends in the amount of ten dollars or less, the credit will be applied to their December bill.
