Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “And His Name Shall Be Called Wonderful” Christmas concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 2 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Avenue in Rupert and at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 and Monday, December 9 at Howells Opera House, 160 North Blaine Avenue in Oakley. The choir consists of talented vocalists accompanied by pianists, flutists, and a violinist from the surrounding area with a few surprise guests performing as well. The concert is directed by Jill Nilsen.

The concert admission is free and reservations are not needed.

