OAKLEY — Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” auditions will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, January 2 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, January 4 at Howells Opera House, 160 North Blaine Avenue in Oakley.

The production will be directed by John Paskett and assisted by Mike Harris, Brenda Pierce, and Theresa Jenks.

There are three adult men characters and four adult women characters. Those auditioning will be expected to read from a provided script. Performances will be March 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, and 21.

This contemporary comedy set in Manhattan has the following cast: Tobias Gilmore, a Wall-Street broker; Marsha Gilmore, his wife; Virgil Baxter, a friend and neighbor; Persis Devore, a lady with a secret; Bianca, the Gilmore’s maid; Lynette Thoren, Marsha’s mother; and Ben Quade, Bianca’s boyfriend.

A happy housewife named Marsha, hopelessly addicted to reading murder mysteries, overhears her loving husband discussing her upcoming birthday surprise with an interior decorator. To her ears, though, it sounds like they are planning to murder her. With the assistance of her next-door neighbor, she tries to turn the tables on them with a poisoned potion.

When her own mother shows up for her birthday a day early, Marsha thinks she is in on the diabolical scheme. When her maid’s date, a policeman, shows up to take the maid out, Marsha think he is on to her poisoning attempt.

Finally, just when you would think all this would be cleared up, Marsha’s intended victims discover what she has supposed, and decide to teach her a lesson by actually pretending to be murderers. This is a terrific show for family audiences who like their comedy broad, fast and nonstop.

