What happens when you bake at 350°F

350°F is a solid temperature that helps all these things happen in quick succession as your baked good heat up, hence its wide use.

But is 350°F Always Best? Nope and Here is Why

I had people tell me that they completely disregard the preheating instructions in recipes and they basically bake all of their baked goods at 350°F. They said they thought it did not matter because a hot oven will get the job done regardless. While that is true and you can bake everything at the ubiquitous 350°F, from breads to cookies to cakes, sometimes 350°F is not the most appropriate temperature for what you are baking.

For example:

Breads — High temperatures (>425°F) are really important in bread baking because higher temperatures lead to a better, faster rise before the gluten in the bread (and also the crust) has a chance to set.

Puff pastries — Baked at 350°F, puff pastries fall short when compared to those baked at 400°F, because at 400°F steam is released quickly between the layers, allowing for more expansion and height before the layers set and dry in place.