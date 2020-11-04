Rupert's Caring & Sharing Tree Festival cancelled

Currently, we are working on a project for Christmas in an effort to give back to our hometown. We are simply calling it “Miracle on 8th Street.” We will be lighting the pine on the grounds at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Community businesses, organizations and individuals will have the opportunity to light the Pine with a donation to the Foundation. All proceeds will be donated to the Minidoka Meals on Wheels program and the Open Hearts Food Pantry. Donor’s will be recognized on social, print and radio media. Also, please keep in mind that if you would like to make a monetary donation to the Minidoka Health Care Foundation, we are a 501(c) (3), which would allow your donation to be tax deductible. Please know how very thankful we are for each of you that have supported the Caring & Sharing Tree Festival for so many years. For Additional information, please contact Tammy Hanks at 208 434-8275 or thanks@minidokamemorial.com