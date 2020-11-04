Rupert's Caring & Sharing Tree Festival cancelled

Dear Friends,
For twenty-one years during Thanksgiving weekend, the Minidoka Health Care Foundation has sponsored the annual Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival at the Rupert Civic Auditorium. This year would have marked the twenty-second year of Caring & Sharing. As you are all aware, 2020 has been anything but normal. As a health care organization, we are truly committed to providing excellent health care services to the people of Mini-Cassia. Wellness and safety of our community will always be our first priority.
Due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the Mini-Cassia area, we feel it is our utmost responsibility to help provide a safe environment for all of us that have the privilege of being part of this wonderful and generous community. After much conversation, thought and yes, many tears, the Minidoka Health Care Foundation Board of Directors has decided that it is in the best interest of our community that the Caring & Sharing Tree Festival for 2020 be cancelled. This decision has not come easy, nor was it taken lightly. However, the Minidoka Health Care Foundation Board of Directors feels a duty to be responsible neighbors and do whatever we can to help keep us all safe and healthy.
We cannot even begin to tell you how much we have appreciated the generous support that we have received in the past, and hope that we can count on your help for the 2021 community event. We fully understand how the pandemic has affected each of our lives and want you to know that the support we have received from donors, buyers, sponsors, participants and volunteers has been humbling every year during Caring & Sharing.
Currently, we are working on a project for Christmas in an effort to give back to our hometown. We are simply calling it “Miracle on 8th Street.” We will be lighting the pine on the grounds at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Community businesses, organizations and individuals will have the opportunity to light the Pine with a donation to the Foundation. All proceeds will be donated to the Minidoka Meals on Wheels program and the Open Hearts Food Pantry. Donor’s will be recognized on social, print and radio media. Also, please keep in mind that if you would like to make a monetary donation to the Minidoka Health Care Foundation, we are a 501(c) (3), which would allow your donation to be tax deductible. Please know how very thankful we are for each of you that have supported the Caring & Sharing Tree Festival for so many years. For Additional information, please contact Tammy Hanks at 208 434-8275 or thanks@minidokamemorial.com
Sincerely,
Matt Darrington, president
Minidoka Health Care Foundation
