Make a Plan for Holiday Spending

Shop for short periods of time. All-day marathons can wear you down and may lead to over-spending or poor decisions. Consider online shopping. Online shopping can be less time consuming and may help your holiday season seem less stressful. It is easier and faster to do some comparison-shopping online and there are likely to be many coupons and shipping deals available. Online shopping can also help you avoid frantic, last minute binge shopping. Be certain you understand refund policies and don’t forget to include shipping charges into your budget.

Track your spending throughout the season. Keep a running total of your purchases so you can track how closely you are following your spending plan. When you work from a budget, your holidays can be far more carefree. Ultimately, you will be able to focus on joy and fun at the holidays, rather than worrying about the bills that come tumbling in afterward when you overspend. Sticking to your holiday budget will ensure you can give gifts and enjoy all aspects of the holiday without depleting your emergency funds or going into credit card debt.

Visit the University of Idaho's website for a copy of the Holiday Budget Worksheet I compiled so you can start NOW to plan for your holiday spending.

Becky Hutchings is the FCS/4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension in Minidoka County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0