Letter: Veterans group thanks community for stocking stuffers

Dear editor,

I am the Commander of the Mini-Cassia AmVet Post 833. Our Post decided to put together Christmas stockings for each of the veterans who are residing in our area nursing homes to let them know that they have not been forgotten by their fellow veterans at this special time of year.

I have been blown away at the community response to our project, and I write this letter to give my heart-felt thanks to all those individuals and groups who have donated so generously to the cause.

The Rupert community has been especially generous by donating items and money to help us give the veterans a good Christmas. Donations have come from several individuals and groups, among them the Rupert Elks, through Dave Norby, the Sgt. Chris Workman Scholarship Fund, through Anna Workman, the Rupert Kiwanis, the Rupert American Legion Post and the Rupert United Methodist Women. Without their help, this project would not be as successful as it is becoming.

We have done this stocking project in the past but only to the veterans in one area nursing home. This year we are expanding our vision to veterans in all the area nursing homes, and we really needed the help and support of the community to help us achieve our goals. The community has come through for us with flying colors!