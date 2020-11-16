Letter to the editor: BHS thanks donors

The Burley High School News and Video Editing teams would like to thank the people and businesses in our community who so graciously donated to our Gifts of Gratitude event last week. Eighty-seven gifts were gathered in just a few days to surprise our teachers with a spin of the wheel to see what they won. What we won, as a school and community, were dedicated teachers, administration, and staff who go above and beyond for students every day. We are extremely grateful for everyone in our community who have risen above so many struggles to be there for the residents of our area during this difficult time.