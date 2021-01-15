Letter: Think of him every now and then

The last of the Dockstader brothers passed away in La Jolla, CA on January 8, 2021. He suffered from acute leukemia. His younger brother, Denny, passed away in 2020 in Rupert, and his older brother, Lee, passed away in Utah, shortly after their mother, Lois Anderson, died in Rupert. Steve and I were blessed with two amazing sons, Christopher Robin, and Steven Forrest Dockstader. He had 2 stepsons, Taylor and Richard Doughty. All the sons were able to say goodbye. Steve's widow approved me submitting this article in Idaho, where Steve grew up, and had friends. We stayed friends over the years since we divorced.