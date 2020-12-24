Letter: Rupert's beet drop organizer talks about event

This year Rupert City welcomes The 2nd Annual “Beet Drop”, presented in part by Gem State Entertainment, Landview, AgriTerre Seed, ACH Seeds, Valley Wide Cooperative, Valley Agronomics, WillTran, CMI Machine, City Of Rupert, The Historic Wilson Theatre, K&R Rental, and Barclay Mechanical.

“The Beet Drop” is being coined as “the safest event in the world” of its kind. Due to current affairs a multitude of extra precautionary measures have been taken above and beyond the necessary and mandatory regulations required for putting on an event like this. Sponsors, patrons and presenters are encouraging all attendees to dress warm, maintain physical distancing, and wear a mask.

The Rupert City Police department has extended the footprint of this years Beet Drop to include the entire town square and blocking off Fremont Street to maintain flow, providing maximum security and ample room for all those attending.

We are proud to be one of the only city’s in the world producing a family fun event of this kind and bringing in 2021 together. We trust everyone will be as safe as possible and considerate to all those who are attending and producing the event.