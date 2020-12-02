Letter: Quarters 4 Children 4 Shoes thanks donors

Dear editor,

Because you have dropped your change or sent a check this past year, about 150 children this year in the Mini-Cassia area, who were in need of shoes, gratefully felt the joy of walking in a new pair of shoes that fit them.

We are grateful for your continued support these 22 years. Every single penny you donate goes to buy shoes for children. There is no overhead.

We appreciate the businesses who willingly let us put our boxes out for your donations. You can send checks to Quarters 4 Shoes 4 Children, P.O. Box 1263, Burley, Id., 83318. If you know a child in need of help please text 208-670-2658.

Thank you,

Linda Petersen, Quarters 4 Shoes 4 Children

Burley

