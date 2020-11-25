Letter: Minidoka Health Care Foundation thanks sponsors

With the impact that we have seen from Covid-19 in our community, I am reminded of how hard it is to make good choices for all the right reasons. Although, having to cancel our annual Caring & Sharing Christmas Tree Festival this season was extremely sad for me, I know in my heart that it was the right thing to do for our community and all the people who live here.
It was hard to try and find a worthy, safe and helpful activity that would truly give back to worthwhile causes and also watch the members of this community shine with generosity and compassion. I am proud and quite frankly, overwhelmed with gratefulness by the giving nature of the people who are so willing to lend a helping hand.
Lighting the Pine has once again, proven to me that the people of Mini-Cassia will always give of themselves and their sharing spirit to those who are in need.
Below is a list of Light the Pine donors as of November 23rd, who has given funds to benefit the Minidoka Meals on Wheels program and the Open Hearts Food Pantry. I am forever thankful for your donation.
2020 Light the Pine donors: D.L. Evans Bank , Tim Vaughan, Jesse & Peggy Hess, Ace Hardware, Roberta Christiansen, John & Cheri Kontos, Brewster Cheese Company, Dan & Mary Walton, Larry Harper Farms, Landview, Inc ., Gene & Ardena Snapp, Jack & Shelley Harman, Project Mutual, Audrey Neiwerth, Magic Valley Produce, Circle D Farms, First American Title, Rupert Elks Lodge #2106, United Electric, Acequia Automotive, Bill & Jennie Schow, CoBank, Nina Stephenson, Mt. Harrison Audiology, River Valley Orthodontics, Tim & Andrea Jolley, Southern Idaho Therapy, Jentzsch-Kearl Farms, Westerra Mini-Cassia, Mini-Cassia Chamber, Condie, Stoker & Associates, Rod & Janice West, Family Vision Eye Care, Kelly & Joelle Anthon, Frances & Clyde Parkin, Beacon Management, Mark & Sharon Sanderson, Magic Valley Technical Services, John (Bert ) & Elaine Stevenson, Ron & Sharalee Clawson, Jerry & Roanne Gillette, Ramon & JoEllyn Christiansen, Paul & Cynthia Mickelsen, East End Electric, Wayne & Alice Schenk, Four Paws, Jonny & Karyn Amen, Anonymous, Dianne Schow, Eames Acres, Vernell Cowell, Kloepfer, Inc., Autumn Haven, Pam Loosli, Rich Livestock, City of Rupert Electrical Dept,. and Festive Glow.
A HUGE shout-out to the City of Rupert Electrical Department and Festive Glow for their donations of lights and labor. And to the businesses and individuals who have donated to Light the Pine. Donations will be graciously accepted through December 15th, 2020. Help us make this a true Christmas Miracle on 8th Street for those who may be less fortunate at this time in their lives. Good things will always come from a genuine act of kindness. May your hearts be full of Christmas Spirit this year and your families be safe, happy and healthy.
Respectfully,
Tammy Hanks, Director, Minidoka Health Care Foundation
