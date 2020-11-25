Letter: Minidoka Health Care Foundation thanks sponsors

With the impact that we have seen from Covid-19 in our community, I am reminded of how hard it is to make good choices for all the right reasons. Although, having to cancel our annual Caring & Sharing Christmas Tree Festival this season was extremely sad for me, I know in my heart that it was the right thing to do for our community and all the people who live here.

It was hard to try and find a worthy, safe and helpful activity that would truly give back to worthwhile causes and also watch the members of this community shine with generosity and compassion. I am proud and quite frankly, overwhelmed with gratefulness by the giving nature of the people who are so willing to lend a helping hand.

Lighting the Pine has once again, proven to me that the people of Mini-Cassia will always give of themselves and their sharing spirit to those who are in need.

Below is a list of Light the Pine donors as of November 23rd, who has given funds to benefit the Minidoka Meals on Wheels program and the Open Hearts Food Pantry. I am forever thankful for your donation.