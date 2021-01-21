 Skip to main content
Letter: Edith's delivers special dinner to couple
Letter: Edith's delivers special dinner to couple

Recently I celebrated my 78th birthday. My husband & I made dinner reservations at “Edith's" in Burley. Edith's is our favorite place to dine, especially for special occasions. Saturday a.m., my husband was not feeling well as he is terminally ill. At 9 a.m. I called Edith's & canceled our reservations & told them why.

A short time later, I got a call from the owner asking if it would be alright if he delivered our meals to us at 5 p.m. I was so surprised & delighted. We each had delicious prime rib, a large baked potato, salad & ice cream for dessert. What a nice birthday.

I just wanted to commend them again & let folks know what a "special"

place "Edith's" is.

 Thank you,

Janet & Vic Baker

