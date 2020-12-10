Letter: BAMA thanks community for parade

As one spectator put it "Santa Rocks". Burley's Annual Lighted Christmas Parade may have been short this year but it was still sweet. The Christmas Spirit was definitely alive and we loved hearing the carols being sung in the streets and watching the children dance with Santa.

The Burley Area Merchant's Association would like to thank everyone for supporting us this year. We appreciate all the local businesses, families and school groups that showed up to participate in the parade. We would also like to recognize the hard work and effort from The City of Burley in decorating the park, The Sheriff's department for making the streets safe during our event and The Fire Department for escorting Santa in style. We will be back next year and would like to wish a Merry Christmas!