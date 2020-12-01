How did evergreen trees become a symbol for Christmas?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Fresh Christmas trees are just about on every street corner, or waiting to be cut from the mountains in Idaho, to be taken home and dressed in holiday sparkle. How did evergreen trees — whether pine, spruce or fir — become the symbol of Christmas? Why do we cut down a perfectly good tree, drag it in the house and decorate it, yet we couldn’t even consider Christmas without one? There are many legends surrounding the history of Christmas trees and what evergreen trees symbolize.

Here are a few facts on the Christmas tree’s humble beginning:

• The evergreen fir tree has traditionally been used to celebrate winter festivals (pagan and Christian) for thousands of years.

• Pagans used branches to decorate their homes during the winter solstice, as it made them think of the spring to come.

• Romans used fir trees to decorate their homes for the New Year.

• Christians used evergreens as a sign of everlasting life with God.

• Fir trees were first used as Christmas trees. It probably began about 1,000 years ago in Northern Europe.

• People in Northern Europe also planted evergreens in boxes inside their houses in wintertime.