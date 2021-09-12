Ask Policeman Dan: Why isn't registration law enforced?

Q: Why isn’t the law that is quoted on the back of every registration enforced? I’m referring to the little box that says if your car isn’t insured, the license plates and registration documents must be surrendered. Usually uninsured drivers are cited and sent on their way, still uninsured. — John

A: The only answer I can give you is that I don’t know (practicing for politics.)

I do know that Idaho Code 49-1230 reads: “Before any applicant required to register his motor vehicle may do so the applicant shall certify the existence of automobile liability insurance covering the motor vehicle on a form prescribed by the department. The department may immediately cancel the registration card and license plates of the vehicle upon notification that the insurance certification was not correctly represented.”

I also know that the code reads like this is that person is not compliant: “An owner of a motor vehicle who ceases to maintain the insurance required in accordance with this chapter shall immediately surrender the registration card and license plates for the vehicle to the department and may not operate or permit operation of the vehicle in Idaho until insurance has again been furnished as required in accordance with this chapter and the vehicle is again registered and licensed.”