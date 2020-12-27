Ask Policeman Dan: Why aren't police enforcing no phone use while driving?

Q: Why are the police not enforcing the law that prohibits texting and talking on the phone while driving? This inattentive driving is everywhere. Wasn’t there a law passed allowing only hands-free communication last July? It needs to be enforced for the safety of other drivers on the road. —Virgil

A: The main reason you might not be seeing stops in your area is that some law enforcement agencies have decided to wait until Jan. 1 to start enforcing the new law. That does not mean drivers can’t get stopped until then, that just means that drivers won’t get citations until Jan. 1, 2021.

The code to look for if you want it is Idaho code 1-49-1401A.

In case anybody is wondering the law not only talks about using cellphones but it also includes: broadband personal communication device; two-way messaging device; text messaging device; pager; personal digital assistant; laptop computer; computer tablet; stand-alone computer; portable computing device; mobile device with a touchscreen display that is designed to be worn; electronic games; equipment that is capable of playing a video or recording or transmitting video; or any similar electronic device that is used to initiate, receive, or display communication or information.