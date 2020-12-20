Ask Policeman Dan: What is probable cause for a vehicle search?

Q: What exactly is probable cause for the search of a vehicle? For example, I was driving and got pulled over for speeding. The officer asked for my permission to search the car. I informed him that he could not search my vehicle. He informed me he had probable cause. I asked what it was, he wouldn’t tell me. Being a young woman on a dark highway, I told him I’d be more comfortable if another officer was also present. Another officer arrived within two minutes and I was asked to step out of the car. I complied and once again informed both officers that I did not give my consent for this search. They searched the car and, unsurprisingly, found nothing and allowed me to get back in my car. Then the first officer informed me they’d let me go with a warning to slow down. I was confused, and again asked about the probable cause to search my vehicle. The first officer told me the probable cause was the empty sandwich bag in the passenger seat.