Ask Policeman Dan: What can I do if I know someone drives without a license?

Q: What can I do when I know of people who drive all over, drive every day and I know they have no driver’s license? –Scott

The easiest thing to do would be to call the diver in when you see him or her driving. You would need to report what his or her name was; what they were driving; and the license plate if possible; where they are at the time you saw them and what direction they were going.

The problem with that call is that, as we all know, having law enforcement in that area when the non-licensed driver is driving, is almost as easy as guessing all the Powerball lottery numbers.

What I would suggest is that you, yourself write a report about the known non-licensed driver. You will need to know the same things an officer would need to know for a citation to be issued. That is who was driving; where they were driving; when they were driving; and what were they driving.

The officer can then add your report to his or her report and send it to the prosecutor to see if charges would be filed. If the charges get filed then you might get a day in court to report to the judge what you saw.