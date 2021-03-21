Ask Policeman Dan: Does the mail carrier have the right-of-way?

Before I get going this week I need to correct something that I told y’all about cellphone tickets. I told y’all that the fine was $75. Well it turns out that I was partially right but also partially wrong. The fine is $75 but there are court costs that come along with it that adds $56.50 to the fine. The total fine is $131.50 for the first citation. A second citation would be $150 plus, I believe, the $56.50 court fee.
I should also mention that I was told that there were also points (assuming three points) for the violation too.
This is just another reason to stay off your cellphone while driving.
Q: I am a city mail carrier in Twin Falls who delivers on Second Avenue North. Sometimes when I pull away from the curb to drive down to the next block there are vehicles waiting on a side street to cross Second Avenue North. Who has the right of way, me pulling away from the curb or the vehicle waiting to cross? — Rondal
A: Let me answer this one in a political-joke way. It depends on whether you’re talking about left or right. It would also depend on if you get paid by the hour or just get a salary. Also not being as familiar with Twin Falls city streets, it appears from looking at Google maps that the street in question is a one way street.
If you are at the curb and pull out into traffic and the intersection is uncontrolled then you would need to yield to any vehicle on your right. That would be true even if you might be a smidge (my term for a close call) ahead of that vehicle you would still need to yield.
With that in mind, if the vehicle was on your left at an uncontrolled intersection then it would that driver’s responsibility to yield to you.
The trump card for all of this would be if there was a stop sign at the cross road. The vehicle with the stop sign would be responsible to yield of course (don’t snicker, I know that was a no-brainer).
There is also nothing wrong with allowing a driver to cross even if you had the right of way. The end goal for all drivers is getting home safely.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Jesse Madsen, Tampa Police, Florida
- Police Officer Gary Hibbs, Chicago Heights Police, Illinois
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.