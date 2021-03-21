Ask Policeman Dan: Does the mail carrier have the right-of-way?

Before I get going this week I need to correct something that I told y’all about cellphone tickets. I told y’all that the fine was $75. Well it turns out that I was partially right but also partially wrong. The fine is $75 but there are court costs that come along with it that adds $56.50 to the fine. The total fine is $131.50 for the first citation. A second citation would be $150 plus, I believe, the $56.50 court fee.

I should also mention that I was told that there were also points (assuming three points) for the violation too.

This is just another reason to stay off your cellphone while driving.

Q: I am a city mail carrier in Twin Falls who delivers on Second Avenue North. Sometimes when I pull away from the curb to drive down to the next block there are vehicles waiting on a side street to cross Second Avenue North. Who has the right of way, me pulling away from the curb or the vehicle waiting to cross? — Rondal

A: Let me answer this one in a political-joke way. It depends on whether you’re talking about left or right. It would also depend on if you get paid by the hour or just get a salary. Also not being as familiar with Twin Falls city streets, it appears from looking at Google maps that the street in question is a one way street.