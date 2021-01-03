Ask Policeman Dan: Do you stop for emergency vehicles on the freeway?

Q: If driving on a two lane divided freeway — Interstate 90 in Coeur d’Alene — and there are moving emergency and police vehicles, are you required by law to stop or is it advised not to stop on the freeway? The code doesn’t seem to specify.

I was very concerned that very few citizens moved over and stopped or at least moved over when there were multiple police cars involved in a high speed chase that ended in Spokane Valley, WA. — Chantilly

A: This has been a problem I’ve seen since my days of becoming a police officer. Drivers not yielding to emergency vehicles create very dangerous conditions where people lives could be ended from simply not obeying the law.

Many drivers are either not paying attention or simply don’t want to stop when an emergency vehicle approaches them. Some drivers have even turned left or pulled to the left when an emergency vehicle approaches from behind. This creates a problem for emergency vehicles on what options that driver might have to avoid the crash. Some drivers get lucky and nothing happens, but some drivers, of course, don’t end up as lucky and get seriously hurt because they tried to avoid a collision but were not able to.