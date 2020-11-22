Ask Policeman Dan: Do I have to clean up my yard?

Q: I got a notice from the city I live in to clean up my yard. How can the city try to force me to do things on property that is mine? Isn’t this a constitutional issue? -Bill

A: The simplest way I can answer this is to think of the city you live in as a home owners association. Yes, the property you bought is yours but you bought it agreeing to ordinances brought forward from that city. Basically you agreed that you would not let your yard get messy when you agreed to purchase the property you live on.

The answer to change this would be for you to run for City Council, win, and then try to get the ordinance you might not agree with changed. This also would require two-thirds of the City Council agreeing with too. My guess would be that most of them would not agree that having a messy yard was a good thing for the city.

If you decide that you just won’t abide by the city ordinance violation then they can and will clean up your yard and send you the bill for the cleanup, called abatement. I will tell you that it is much cheaper to do the cleanup yourself. If you own your home a lien could be attached to the home until the bill was paid.