Ask Policeman Dan: Closing the door

Well, they say that all good things come to an end. With that said, I want to thank all the readers who have been here for the 16 years that the column has run. It was not an easy decision to say goodbye but I always told myself that when I retired I would retire the column as well.

I figured the best way to end the column was to go back to the beginning where I talked about how when one door closes another one opens. In this case I’m closing the door on law enforcement and beginning a career of seeing how many golf balls I can lose.

I got into law enforcement when I lost my job back in 1993. That is when the doors began to open. Had I not lost my job, I don’t know if I would have gotten into law enforcement. What I learned then is that everything happens for a reason. The door that opened was law enforcement, where many doors opened including becoming chief of police and writing this column. When that door closed to retirement it allowed me to begin the retirement chapter of my life. That door allowed me to work part time for UPS while working on my ability to lose golf balls.

I will continue to try and answer any law enforcement questions y’all might have. It will just be by email though. You can still email me at askpolicemandan@gmail.com.

To law enforcement, I would just say keep fighting the good fight. You are admired more than y’all might not know. Also, stay safe and remember that the main goal is to go home alive at the end of every shift.

Finally, God bless all the past and future law enforcement men, women and K9’s that lose their lives in the line of duty. You fought and will fight the good fight and deserve to rest in peace with honors.

Goodbye, and once again, thank you all for the years (16) of support for this column.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0