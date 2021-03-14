Ask Policeman Dan: Can you be fined for not getting a VIN inspection?

Q: Greetings Policeman Dan. I had no idea that when I purchased a vehicle from out of state, that I had to obtain a VIN inspection. My bank did not say anything nor did the dealership. I know that ultimately, it is up to me to know that this is the law, but I had no idea. My question is how or where should I obtain this information before getting pulled over? Could I be fined for not getting the inspection? If I bought it from a dealership, would they have not done so as a standard practice? Does it cost me anything to have it done? — Jamie

A: I assume you bought the vehicle from out of state or the vehicle had been purchased out of state because that is usually the only reason you would have to have had one. Most out-of- state dealers may not tell you about VIN inspections as I’m sure that they may not know the laws of other states. This would also be true if you bought the vehicle from somebody from out of state.

The VIN inspection is a simple thing to do. It involves taking your vehicle to the police or sheriff’s department, your choice to be checked. You can also call the police or sheriff to come to your location to do the VIN inspection as well. Some departments charge for this service and some don’t.