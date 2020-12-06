Ask Policeman Dan: Can a person be arrested for believing in God, being delusional?

Q: Can a person be arrested for believing in God and being delusional because they think they’re seeing president trump? -Nova

A: Jokingly I want to say not yet. In America the answer would probably be no. In other countries it probably could happen.

The reason I say probably no is that unless that person is trying to hurt him or herself, then there is more than likely not going to be taken into protective custody (It’s not really an arrest).

Somebody being delusional is not an arrestable offense unless there is a self-harm or harm to others present. I know it might not seem right to allow people who might be delusional, to be around others and bother them but as I said unless there is a criminal action associated with the incident then there is not much law enforcement can do unless on private property and the property owner wants that person trespassed.