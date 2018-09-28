The Minidoka County School District’s website has a new look. If you haven’t been to our website recently please take a few moments and check it out. We have made some significant changes as well as bringing it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, ADA.
One of the features I like best is the band of icons across the center representing those items most often accessed. It includes links to the lunch menu, the district calendar, bus garage, and many other items. If you notice that something is hard to find on the new website please feel free to send an email to webmaster@minidokaschools.org and we will see if we can help.
On Monday, September 24 we held a very successful town hall meeting with nearly fifty patrons and staff in attendance. We reviewed a recent report on the condition of our buildings, discussed some architectural drawings and updated a list of projects that have been identified as being important to moving our district forward into the future. Some of the projects include adding classrooms and or gyms, improving security, and making access to our schools more convenient for parents when dropping off or picking up their children.
For more information about what was discussed at the town hall please check our new website. We are sure that, once you get used to it, you will see it is much more user friendly.
I would like to thank you for your ongoing support of our schools and invite you to our next town hall meeting scheduled for October 29 at the District Service Center, 310 10th St in Rupert.
