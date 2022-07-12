Oakley valley's pioneer heritage celebration planned

OAKLEY — Oakley residents have planned an eight-day lineup to celebrate the valley’s pioneer heritage.

The festivities commemorate the arrival of Mormon pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847.

“Oakley Pioneer Days is about honoring those who came and settled here but it is also about getting people together,” Oakley resident Denny Davis, a member of the Oakley Valley Arts Council, said.

Oakley Pioneer Days will kick off on Friday, July 15, with the 14th annual Bump-n-Rub Car Race.

“Pioneer Days is big in Oakley,” said Bryce Jones, who is coordinating the July 23 Oakley Booster Club Chuck Wagon Breakfast. “It’s really nice to see people out and about. People are able to come and have a pretty cheap time because many events are held in the park.”

Events include a gymkhana, rodeo, special Oakley Valley Arts Council productions, Dutch oven cooking competition, Goose Creek Run Off race, chuck wagon breakfast, vendors set up in the park, parade and Pie and Ice Cream Social, among others.

After the July 22 rodeo, the Heath Clark Band will entertain free — with a rodeo ticket — in the arena. A fireworks display will follow the July 23 rodeo.

Jones said even the Bump-N-Rub car race and rodeo are affordable, along with the Chuck Wagon Breakfast.

“All of the proceeds that we make from the breakfast go towards supporting school athletics,” Jones said. “It doesn’t go into anyone’s pocket.”

Last year, he said, the breakfast fed more than 800 people and they ran out of some of the food.

The celebration brings many people back to Oakley for class reunions or just to see family or old friends, Jones said.

For OVAC, this year will be its first time presenting a production in an open-air venue, Davis said.

“The wind blows and the rain falls but others do it so I think we’ll be fine,” he said.

Davis said after the costs of the show are covered, the remaining proceeds will be earmarked for the Howell Opera House’s sagging ceiling repair fund.