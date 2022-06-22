Oakley Valley Arts Council announces upcoming performances

Oakley Valley Arts Council is proud to announce the cast of “Double Take at Beatrice’s Boardin’ House,” directed by Brenda Pierce and assisted by Kevin Coffin as well as the cast of “A Candle on the Table” directed by John Paskett.

This is a double feature with two short productions. The performances will be at 7:30 p.m., June 27, 30, and July 1, and at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 2 at the Oakley Elementary School gym. It will also be performed at 7:30 p.m., July 15, 16, 18, 21 and at 2 p.m., July 23 at the Oakley City Park in conjunction with Oakley Pioneer Days.

Please bring your own seats during the park performances. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased before the performance by calling 208-677-2787 (Monday-Saturday, (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or at the door. Reservations are not needed due to where productions are being held. All proceeds will be used towards the Howells Opera House Ceiling/Truss Restoration/Preservation costs.

“Double Take at Beatrice’s Boardin’ House” is in the fair-to-middlin’ town of Goodale. Beatrice (Theresa Jenks), a beautiful (but somewhat longwinded) owner is in distress. If business doesn’t pick up soon, the honorable establishment will have to close its door forever. If our poor heroine loses her abode, she and her closest friends will find themselves on the town’s streets. Luther Swett (Kevin Coffin), the cad, not only wants the boardin’ house but he has his eyes on Beatrice. Can the ugliest hero (Nolan Jenks) save the day? And will the changing of the boardin’ house to a hilarious ‘Broadway and Brunch’ solve all problems? Throw in a mild-mannered mortician (Denny Davis) and a cranky boarder (Penny Lynch) who needs a hearing aid and you have a light snow! (Or did we say a nice show?!) The supporting cast includes Devin Roundy, Teresa Torrez, Jayna Renee Wells, Lori Coffin, Brenda Pierce and John Paskett.

“A Candle on the Table” is a comedy about three women meeting at a table on their first day in a home for senior citizens. A candle placed there by the matron (Brenda Pierce) awakens different memories in each.

To the frivolous, friendly ex-actress Maribeth Garrity (Lori Coffin), candles belong with champagne and flowers. To Miss Tolliver (Teresa Torrez), a children’s nursemaid, they speak of childhood poverty when candles gave the only light. To the aristocrat, Mrs. Bramson (Jayna ReNee Wells), they mean the formal meals which only emphasized the emptiness of her life. The lunchtime conversation reveals some surprising aspects of the lives and personalities of the three women and culminates in a friendship and an affirmative decision. Sensitively drawn characters with gentle humor and a generous dash of truth. You won’t be disappointed!

