Freedom Park Trout Pond Dinner

There will be a New York steak dinner, live music, a raffle, silent auction and games to raise money for the pond improvements.

Dinner, 7 p.m., Saturday Feb. 23, Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W., Rupert

Social hour, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 or $25 at the door, seating is limited.

Donations can also be made at Burley City Hall for the Freedom Park trout pond.

For more information call David Bartlome, 208-679-9079, or Richard Kicklighter, 208-670-2871.