ALBION — Family members have changed the time and venue for funeral services for Woody Anderson.
Anderson was a noted ski innovator and co-owner of Pomerelle Mountain Resort. He died Oct. 6 at the age of 87.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Albion Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 889 Main St., Albion.
Visitation will be held prior to the service with a reception following at the church. The Times-News and the Voice published a story and an obituary prior to the change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.