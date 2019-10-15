{{featured_button_text}}
Woody Anderson

Woody Anderson

 COURTESY PHOTO

ALBION — Family members have changed the time and venue for funeral services for Woody Anderson.

Anderson was a noted ski innovator and co-owner of Pomerelle Mountain Resort. He died Oct. 6 at the age of 87.

His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Albion Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 889 Main St., Albion.

Visitation will be held prior to the service with a reception following at the church. The Times-News and the Voice published a story and an obituary prior to the change.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments