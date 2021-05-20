Witness says Rodriguez 'disposed of' Regina Krieger

Roark also questioned Tena about his testimony where he claims Rodriguez shot a person in Greeley, Colorado, which was a “cartel hit” and when Rodriguez shot a man after an argument in Ogden, Utah.

Roark asked Tena several times if he’d reported those murders to federal agents and pointed out that an FBI agent was sitting at the back of the courtroom, which prompted all of the jurors to turn and look at the agent, who was dressed in street clothes.

Tena said he recognized the special agent at the back of the room and said he’d reported both murders to him.

Roark also asked Tena why, as a persistent violator several years ago, he was released from incarceration and only required to regularly check in with a federal agent, instead of a county probation and parole department, but Tena had no explanation.

Under questioning by Larsen, Tena said he had not received and didn’t expect to receive any benefits from his court testimony.

Former Cassia County Coroner Paul Young also took the stand and a series of photos of Krieger’s body and wounds along with a picture of her body where it was found were shown to the jury.

After a morning break, Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe announced that an amended order had been issued by the Idaho Supreme Court allowing people to take off their COVID-19 masks in the courtroom, which all of the jurors did.

