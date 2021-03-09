 Skip to main content
Wind pushes weed burn onto Heyburn elementary grass
Wind pushes weed burn onto Heyburn elementary grass

HEYBURN — A controlled weed burn shifted with the wind on Monday and burned some grass at Heyburn Elementary School.

Heyburn Fire Department Battalion Chief Derk Despain said the fire department ran non-code to help extinguish the blaze, which was nearly out by the time they arrived, which was about 1230 p.m.

Despain said city employees were burning weeds along the fence line when the wind shifted and the fire spread onto the school property.

“It was nothing big,” Despain said. “It was out in no time.”

The fire did not burn any playground equipment or threaten structures, he said.

