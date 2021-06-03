Wheels for Timmy: Disabled rescue dog set to receive gift of mobility

Hopkins had enlisted the help of Dana Gunnell for the project, who for years took pictures of the dogs available for adoption at the shelter.

“I took a picture of him and showed it to her and said ‘isn’t he a cutie’,” Hopkins said.

Gunnell was hooked and wanted to help.

“There are so many good people in our area,” Gunnell said about the quick fundraising. “And this is such an uplifting story.”

They reached out to Derrick Campana, who custom makes prosthetics and braces for animals and is featured on a show called “Wizard of Paws” on BYUtv, to see if he could help.

Campana began his career building orthotic and prosthetics for people but in 2004 he helped his first canine patient and found a passion for giving all kinds of disabled animals the freedom of mobility, according to his company’s website.

Although Timmy was too far away for Campana, who is based in Virginia and now heads a company called Bionic Pets, to feature him on the show, his company agreed to make the prosthetic if a local veterinarian could make the soft cast of Timmy’s torso.

The company sent a cast kit and a video on how they make them.