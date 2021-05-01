What's on the May 18 election ballot in Mini-Cassia?

BURLEY — In the May 18 election, Mini-Cassia voters will see a Burley library override levy and highway district commissioners on their ballots.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters in Burley and North Burley in Minidoka County will vote on whether to renew an existing temporary override levy of $277,280 for each of the next two years for the Burley Public Library.

The money will be used as 51% of the library’s general operating funds. The library said the levy will give patrons access to member libraries, which share materials; be used to purchase software and equipment, e-books, audio and visual materials; to pay for a program librarian, librarians and support staff salaries; and to performe maintenance along with a contracted computer technician and junior resource interns.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayers for the proposed levy is $40.77 for $100,000 in assessed property value.

The measure requires a simple majority to pass.

In Cassia County voters will choose for Burley Highway District Commission sub-district 2 from candidates Todd Whitehead and Jed W. Wayment. Bart Bowers is running unopposed for Burley Highway District Commissioner in sub-district 1.