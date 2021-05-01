 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's on the May 18 election ballot in Mini-Cassia?
0 comments
alert top story

What's on the May 18 election ballot in Mini-Cassia?

{{featured_button_text}}
Casting your ballot

Robert Archer, 94, votes in the primary election Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Burley City Hall in Burley, Idaho. NOTE: Election photos are pretty straightforward. Finding a way to show a voter's face while adding an element of layering to the frame elevates this image above those I typically take at polling places. 

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — In the May 18 election, Mini-Cassia voters will see a Burley library override levy and highway district commissioners on their ballots.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters in Burley and North Burley in Minidoka County will vote on whether to renew an existing temporary override levy of $277,280 for each of the next two years for the Burley Public Library.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The money will be used as 51% of the library’s general operating funds. The library said the levy will give patrons access to member libraries, which share materials; be used to purchase software and equipment, e-books, audio and visual materials; to pay for a program librarian, librarians and support staff salaries; and to performe maintenance along with a contracted computer technician and junior resource interns.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayers for the proposed levy is $40.77 for $100,000 in assessed property value.

The measure requires a simple majority to pass.

In Cassia County voters will choose for Burley Highway District Commission sub-district 2 from candidates Todd Whitehead and Jed W. Wayment. Bart Bowers is running unopposed for Burley Highway District Commissioner in sub-district 1.

In Minidoka County, Richard (Rick) Kraus is facing off against Marty Van Tassell for the Minidoka County Highway district commissioner’s seat in sub-district 2.

In the highway district’s race for commissioner in sub-district 3, Mike Fleming and Jeffrey B. Clark are vying for the seat.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News