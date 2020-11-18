Westbound ramp closure to begin Thursday at I-84/86 interchange

SHOSHONE — The westbound off-ramp at Exit 1 on Interstate 86 at the Salt Lake Interchange is expected to be closed from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Motorists heading west from Pocatello to Salt Lake will need to take Exit 216 at the Declo interchange and reenter Interstate 84 toward Salt Lake. Eastbound traffic will not be affected by this closure.

“Work on the off-ramp must be done during the day when temperatures are high enough to properly seal the asphalt,” Project Manager Kenny Lively said in a statement. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to complete the project this winter.”

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signage and message boards that will direct them through the area.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the primary contractor on this project that involves replacement of an aging interchange with a new structure that will better serve motorists in the region.

