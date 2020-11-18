 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westbound ramp closure to begin Thursday at I-84/86 interchange
0 comments

Westbound ramp closure to begin Thursday at I-84/86 interchange

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road work sign
Elko Daily Free Press file

SHOSHONE — The westbound off-ramp at Exit 1 on Interstate 86 at the Salt Lake Interchange is expected to be closed from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Motorists heading west from Pocatello to Salt Lake will need to take Exit 216 at the Declo interchange and reenter Interstate 84 toward Salt Lake. Eastbound traffic will not be affected by this closure.

“Work on the off-ramp must be done during the day when temperatures are high enough to properly seal the asphalt,” Project Manager Kenny Lively said in a statement. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to complete the project this winter.”

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signage and message boards that will direct them through the area.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the primary contractor on this project that involves replacement of an aging interchange with a new structure that will better serve motorists in the region.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot moves online
Mini-cassia

Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot moves online

Organizers said the virtual race will still fulfill the mission of the Turkey Trot to promote greater unity in the community, raise money to benefit local programs and promote health and fitness and they urge people to continue to support the race this year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News