Watch now: Rupert's 'Insect Hunter' shares his love and knowledge of all things creepy crawly

RUPERT — Most people choose pets with soft fur and big adoring eyes, but Rupert’s Jason Thomas picks pets that have either six or eight legs, somewhat beady eyes, and sometimes, the ability to inject venom.
As Natasha climbs around in her plastic enclosure, her shiny black body and telltale red hourglass on her tummy may send sparks of fear shooting through many people, but Thomas calmly takes off the container lid to peer down into her nursery web, full of baby black widow spiders.
“If you don’t like insects, you should like spiders,” said Thomas, explaining that spiders play a vital role in controlling insect populations.
Spiders are arachnids, not insects, with a different number of body segments and eight legs to an insect’s six. But both belong to a larger group called arthropoda.
Most spiders have eight eyes, although some have fewer, and two extra pair of appendages in front of their legs, which includes their fangs. Spiders also do not have antennae or wings.
Thomas, the University of Idaho Minidoka County agriculture extension educator, provides assistance to farmers and people in the community on identifying and controlling pests. He also has an educational YouTube channel called Insect Hunter, where he teaches people the intricacies of catching and keeping insects and spiders and how they are beneficial to the planet.
As an entomologist, he gets valuable information from Natasha, and she and gives him an opportunity to educate people about the species.
On his YouTube channel, Thomas recorded a segment where he handled Natasha, showing how reluctant she is to bite. Studies have shown black widows rarely bite if they are not defending themselves from a pinch or a poke.
“Venom is precious,” he said, and almost all spiders have venom.
During the segment, he advised people to never try to handle a black widow and admitted to his own nervousness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, he said, there are no documented deaths of an adult from a black widow spider. However, a bite can cause extreme harm to children and the elderly along with dogs and cats.
“And a bite would still be very painful,” he said.
If a black widow is found where pets or children could be bitten, he advises to kill it or capture it and release it at an unpopulated area.
A humane way to dispose of a spider is to coax it into a jar with a lid and place it in the freezer for a couple of days, he said.
In Idaho, the only medically significant spider is the black widow, he said. The brown recluse is not native but can sometimes hitch a ride from elsewhere, and the hobo spider, while found in Idaho, was removed from the CDC’s list of venomous spiders in 2015, but it can bite.
“And your body can still have a reaction to any spider bite,” he said.
While Natasha the spider is fascinating, he said, his favorite insect is the scarab beetle with its beautiful metallic colors.
Thomas’s son, Joseph Thomas, 4, eagerly holds out hands to cup a flying cockroach, which he delicately pets with an extended finger.
“I really like them,” he said.
Taking after his father, Joseph refuses to kill or flush spiders down the toilet, opting instead to take them outside and release them, said his mother, Elizabeth Thomas.
Elizabeth Thomas is less enthusiastic about her husband’s collection of critters.
“I’m OK with it as long as it’s out of the house,” she said.
But, during the past few months her husband had to bring some of his pets home from the office to care for them.
“He loves it and it makes him happy,” she said. “I’m glad he has a career where he loves to go to work every day.”
Thomas said he was studying zoology in college when a joke from a professor changed the course of his career: “What do you call a zoologist with a job? Answer: An entomologist.”
In the United States there are 91,000 distinguished species of insects and another 73,000 that are undistinguished.
“Only about 1% of them are considered to be significant pests,” he said. “Most are beneficial to humans in some way or don’t cause any damage.”
In fact, eradicating one of the peskiest insects, the mosquito, is hotly debated within the scientific community because although the technology exists to accomplish it, he said, scientists are unsure what the ecological impact would be.
“Scientists are really struggling with whether we should do that and how much it would hurt the fish and birds,” he said. “Insects help keep things in balance.”
For someone who wants to ease into keeping insects as pets, Thomas said, a cockroach is a good starter bug.
“Cockroaches make the best pets. They can go one month without any food or water and still stay alive,” he said. “They are really good at survival and will literally just sit and not move.”
Mealworms are also a great choice, he said.
Before bringing an insect home as a pet, people should think about where it will be housed, create a habitat for it and consider if they will be able to have a supply of food for it.
Some insects munch on specific plants, which may only be available during certain months.
Thomas is always willing to help someone identify and figure out what to feed an insect or spider.
If a person buys an exotic insect either locally or online, they need to research whether they need a permit for it because certain types of insects can disrupt the ecology and environment if it gets loose.
Bugs also make great first pets for children. It’s a good way for them to learn about life and organisms, he said.
Pre-COVID-19, Thomas would take some of his insects into classrooms and he held a couple of demonstrations during the Minidoka County fair.
He loves to learn, he said, and share his knowledge.
“About once a week I’ll see something that I haven’t seen before,” he said.
And that, he said, is one of the best parts of his job.
