Watch now: Rupert's 'Insect Hunter' shares his love and knowledge of all things creepy crawly

“Only about 1% of them are considered to be significant pests,” he said. “Most are beneficial to humans in some way or don’t cause any damage.”

In fact, eradicating one of the peskiest insects, the mosquito, is hotly debated within the scientific community because although the technology exists to accomplish it, he said, scientists are unsure what the ecological impact would be.

“Scientists are really struggling with whether we should do that and how much it would hurt the fish and birds,” he said. “Insects help keep things in balance.”

For someone who wants to ease into keeping insects as pets, Thomas said, a cockroach is a good starter bug.

“Cockroaches make the best pets. They can go one month without any food or water and still stay alive,” he said. “They are really good at survival and will literally just sit and not move.”

Mealworms are also a great choice, he said.

Before bringing an insect home as a pet, people should think about where it will be housed, create a habitat for it and consider if they will be able to have a supply of food for it.

Some insects munch on specific plants, which may only be available during certain months.