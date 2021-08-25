Watch Now: Rescue dog Timmy takes first steps in new prosthetic

PAUL — Waggin’ Tails Rescue dog Timmy took his first tentative steps strapped to a new wheeled prosthetic device on Tuesday.

“It is really heartwarming to me that during a time when things have not been so good for many that people found a way to make this happen,” said Deb Hopkins, who runs nonprofit Waggin Tails Rescue.

Burley Veterinarian Trevor Stapelman helped position the pit bull and golden Labrador mix who was born without functioning front legs into the device’s shell. He formed the shell to the dog’s shape months ago with casting materials.

The cast had been sent off to Derrick Campana in Virginia, who heads a company called Bionic Pets and makes custom prosthetics and braces for animals. His work is featured on a show called the “Wizard of Paws” on BYUtv.

Timmy was too far away to be featured on the show, but after Stapelman made the cast it was sent to Campana and it was lined with a soft foam and fitted to two large wheels with a stabilizing bar and wheel at the front.

Stapelman gently helped seat Timmy in the device and secured him with straps. After a bit of a rough start where he became fearful, reared up and fell backwards, the dog was coaxed to try again.