Watch Now: MC veterans group delivers gifts, salute to fellow veterans at nursing homes

“Everyone always has a story to tell,” Driscoll said. “Sometimes they just want to talk.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Veterans, he said, often come with a unique set of experiences and civilians don’t always understand them. Veterans often carry their war experiences silently throughout their lifetimes.

Driscoll, who served in the military during the Viet Nam War, said most of the veterans in the nursing homes are WWII, Korean War and Viet Nam vets.

“I grew up with the first two and served with the third. They are my brothers in arms,” Driscoll said. “They are all good people and they served our country well. We care about them and don’t want them forgotten in nursing homes.”

Driscoll said along with working with the Elks Lodge, numerous people and groups stepped up to donate items for the gift boxes that were on the veterans wish list, along with throw blankets, sweats and socks for each veteran.

Rupert Elks Lodge Veterans Committee Chairperson Dave Norby said previously the lodge contributed to the Pocatello Veterans Home at Christmas, but they were unable to do it this year due to the pandemic.