Watch Now: Doctors, nurses answer COVID-19 vaccination questions

Zielinski said people may experience a low-grade fever and a headache after receiving the vaccine.

“That is a normal response,” she said. “That’s the body preparing for the battle.”

Both Guercio and Harris also said when they received their first dose they experienced only some soreness at the site of the injection and neither experienced fever or general malaise.

Harris said he’s felt worse after having an influenza vaccination.

Guercio said a couple of his physician peers who had the virus reported more pain at the injection site than others.

Steel, who has dodged becoming infected with the virus despite being exposed to it several times, including by a patient who confessed they had the virus at the end of a clinical visit, has cared for virus patients.

“It’s always hard to watch another human being go through a hard time,” Steel said. “A lot of people think we’re immune to those feelings but I feel strong attachments to patients.”

Some people, he said, just breeze through it. But for some, they wake up one day with a normal 9 to 5 job, and after a bout with the virus they are on supplemental oxygen and still not able to work five months later.