Wake in the Snake to held in July

BURLEY — A popular southern Idaho wakeboarding competition will move forward as scheduled.

Idaho Water Sports announced Friday that it will move forward with hosting Wake in the Snake on July 11. The event has been held annually for more than 20 years.

Business manager Carol Warr said the county and health officials OK’d the event, which is held at the River’s Edge Outdoor Marina. Warr said people are able to spread out along the river and tend to stick to their family’s tent.

“In a big outdoor venue, it should be easy to do social distancing,” she said.

The company also got lots of positive feedback from wakeboarders who wanted to participate.

“Those kids really look forward to it,” Wart said. “Their families look forward to it.”

About 40 competitors and a couple hundred spectators typically show up.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on July 11. More details will be finalized in the coming weeks.

