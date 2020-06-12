Wake in the Snake to held in July

×
Ryker Burtenshaw, 11, rides the wake Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
BURLEY — A popular southern Idaho wakeboarding competition will move forward as scheduled.
Idaho Water Sports announced Friday that it will move forward with hosting Wake in the Snake on July 11. The event has been held annually for more than 20 years.
Business manager Carol Warr said the county and health officials OK’d the event, which is held at the River’s Edge Outdoor Marina. Warr said people are able to spread out along the river and tend to stick to their family’s tent.
“In a big outdoor venue, it should be easy to do social distancing,” she said.
The company also got lots of positive feedback from wakeboarders who wanted to participate.
“Those kids really look forward to it,” Wart said. “Their families look forward to it.”
About 40 competitors and a couple hundred spectators typically show up.
The event begins at 9 a.m. on July 11. More details will be finalized in the coming weeks.
Melia Davis, 7, falls as she attempts to cross the wake Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Chase Shaw strikes a pose in the Open Men's category Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jaida Davis, 9, gets some air off the wake Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jaida Davis, 9, gets some air off the wake Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Berkley Burtenshaw, 9, rides the wake Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Ashton Davis, 11, gets some air off the wake Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley. Davis placed first in the Groms division.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Ryker Burtenshaw, 11, rides the wake Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Aubree Gifford, 13, competes in the Junior Women's division Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Payton Lucas, 14, gets some air off the wake in the Junior Women's division Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
KC Russell gets good air on a trick in the Open Men's category Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
KC Russell hits the water after missing his landing on a trick Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Crew Christensen competes in the Open Men's category Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Ashton Davis, 11, gets some air off the wake Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley. Davis placed first in the Groms division.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Chase Shaw hits the water after missing his landing for a trick Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the 21st annual Wake in the Snake in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Elle Christensen, 14, performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class July 14 during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Christensen finished first in her category.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Chase McCaughey rides the wave as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Elyssa Gabler smiles as she waits for the boat to pick her up after falling as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Gabler finished third in her category.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Jason Rock performs a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Andrew Davis, 44, competes in the Men's Master Class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Austin Gray gets carried back to the dock after falling and ending his run in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kylee Shaw performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Shaw finished second in her category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Trent Longhurst performs a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Longhurst finished first in this category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Skyler Peterson performs a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kylee Shaw performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Shaw finished second in her category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Elle Christensen, 14, waits for her run to start in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Christensen finished first in her category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kylee Shaw performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Shaw finished second in her category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Elle Christensen, 14, performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Christensen finished first in her category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jason Rock struggles to maintain his balance as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Meagan Davis performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Todd Gabler loses his grip after a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Stephen Haygood performs a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Haygood finished third in this category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Todd Gabler performs a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Trent Longhurst laughs after wiping out in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Longhurst finished first in this category. Falling does not detract from a rider's score, but will end their run after the second fall.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Shaunna Russell performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Shaunna Russell performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Shaunna Russell performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Elyssa Gabler performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Gabler finished third in her category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Meagan Davis performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Austin Gray performs a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Skyler Peterson performs a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Chase McCaughey performs a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. McCaughey finished second in this category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jason Rock falls into the water as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Trent Longhurst performs a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Longhurst finished first in this category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Skyler Peterson wipes out as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Meagan Davis performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Austin Gray sits on the back of the boat as he waits to compete in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Stephen Haygood performs a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Haygood finished third in this category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Chase McCaughey performs a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. McCaughey finished second in this category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jason Rock looses his grip and falls as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Elyssa Gabler performs a trick as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. Gabler finished third in her category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Todd Gabler tries to keep his balance after landing a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Chase McCaughey reacts as he lands a trick as he competes in the Men's 1 class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley. McCaughey finished second in this category.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
