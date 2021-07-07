Volunteers keep Voz Latina Spanish radio on the airwaves

The costs to keep the station on air run $2,500 to $3,000 per month.

Valenzuela said the station strives for professionalism from its volunteers and transparency regarding how money is spent.

A raffle fundraiser held June 27 for the station’s ninth anniversary netted the group about $15,000, which they hoped would cover several months of expenses, but unforeseen equipment repairs chipped away at the proceeds.

It also took them off air for three weeks.

“It was really humbling,” Valenzuela said.

Hearing from numerous community members who were worried about the station being permanently shut down showed the importance of the station to the community, she said.

Focusing on the future

The mission of a community radio station is to educate listeners and provide support. Unlike a commercial station, a community station cannot sell advertising but can promote sponsorships by businesses and in return the DJs announce the businesses on air.

Valenzuela said the station’s next focus is expanding its reach throughout the community and to nearby counties.