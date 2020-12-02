View Cemetery Christmas wreath ceremony set

BURLEY —The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1144, and Wreaths Across America will hold a Christmas wreath-laying ceremony at veterans' graves at noon Dec. 19 at View Cemetery., 700 E. 600 S.

The wreaths are part of National Wreaths Across America Day, which was started by Morrill Worcester in 2005.

As a teenager, Worcester attended and was touched by the ceremony at Arlington Cemetery where wreaths were placed on the veterans graves.

He thought this idea could be expanded to provide wreaths for deceased veterans in other cemeteries across the United States. At first, Worcester donated the wreaths, but the demand for wreaths became so great that he had to charge just for the cost of making each wreath.

The Vietnam Veterans have been busy soliciting funds to buy the approximately 75 wreaths that they plan to place at the cemetery. Individual community members have supplied the funds to purchase all of the wreaths that will be needed.

The community response was very heart-warming, Vietnam Veterans Chapter President Chuck Driscoll said.

Everyone is invited to attend a ceremony that will be patterned after the ceremony at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, DC.

For questions, please contact Vietnam Veterans Chapter President, Chuck Driscoll, at 208-670-5183.

